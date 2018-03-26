Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Puts up 18 points in loss
Carroll tallied 18 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT) five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 loss to the Cavaliers.
Carrol is enjoying some of the best averages of his nine 0year career. His emergence from role player with the Raptors to a starter in Brooklyn has done the trick and is usually one of the highest scorers on the team whenever they take the floor. There's little doubt that Carrol will return to the Nets next season, and a high draft to complement Carroll and D'Angelo Russell will put him in a good position to continue his upswing.
