Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Questionable for Monday
Carroll is questionable for Monday's game against the Raptors with knee soreness, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear when Carroll suffered the injury or the severity of it, however the fact that the team is just calling it soreness is a good sign. More information on his status should come out following Monday's team shootaround. If Carroll is unable to go, Treveon Graham and Allen Crabbe could see a larger role.
More News
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Double-doubles off bench•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Scores 18 points in Thursday's loss•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Impressive showing off bench•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Double-doubles in win•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Another strong showing in win•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Will play Wednesday•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...