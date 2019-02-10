Carroll is questionable for Monday's game against the Raptors with knee soreness, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when Carroll suffered the injury or the severity of it, however the fact that the team is just calling it soreness is a good sign. More information on his status should come out following Monday's team shootaround. If Carroll is unable to go, Treveon Graham and Allen Crabbe could see a larger role.

