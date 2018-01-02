Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Questionable for Wednesday

Carroll is dealing with a sore rib and is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

Carroll hadn't previously been dealing with a rib issue, so he likely picked it up during Monday's matchup with the Magic. Look for him to test out the injury during Wednesday's morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability. If Carroll can't give it a go, guys like Allen Crabbe and Joe Harris would likely pick up more minutes on the wing, especially if Caris LeVert (groin) can't give it a go.