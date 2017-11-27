Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Questionable with illness

Carroll is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets due to an upper respiratory issue.

Carroll's status won't be decided until later in the day, and it's very possible he could end up as a game-time decision. The veteran is coming off of one of his best games of the season Sunday against Memphis, when he finished with 24 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 35 minutes.

