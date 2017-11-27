Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Questionable with illness
Carroll is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets due to an upper respiratory issue.
Carroll's status won't be decided until later in the day, and it's very possible he could end up as a game-time decision. The veteran is coming off of one of his best games of the season Sunday against Memphis, when he finished with 24 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 35 minutes.
More News
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Scores season-high 24 in Sunday's win•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Fills out stat sheet in Friday's loss•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Pours in 17 points in win•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Continues contributing in Saturday's loss•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Scores 16 in Friday's win•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...