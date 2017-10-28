Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Questionable with sore ankle
Carroll is questionable to play Sunday against the Nuggets due to a sore right ankle.
The issue doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, but the Nets will nonetheless wait until shootaround Sunday to update Carroll's status.
More News
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Drops 17 points, eight rebounds•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Struggles from three Wednesday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Flirts with double-double Thursday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: To start at small forward in team debut•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Dealt to Brooklyn•
-
Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Plays six minutes in elimination game•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...