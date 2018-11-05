Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Returns to practice Monday
Carroll (ankle) returned to practice Monday and could return as soon as Tuesday against the Suns, Mike Scott of The Athletic reports.
Carroll is yet to play this season while working back from a procedure on his right ankle, but he went "pretty hard" in practice Monday, per coach Kenny Atkinson, and the team believes he's close to returning. Tuesday's game may ultimately be a bit too optimistic, but Carroll figures to be back for at least one of the Nets' weekend matchups against the Nuggets (Friday) and Warriors (Saturday).
