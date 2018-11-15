Carroll produced eight points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes Wednesday against the Heat.

Carroll has struggled so far this year after returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him for the first 11 games of the season. The veteran forward had a career year in 2017-18, averaging 13.5 points 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 threes per game. Carroll is still in the process of getting up to speed -- evidenced by his steadily increasing minute load -- but has a fantastic opportunity to cultivate a larger role with Caris LeVert (foot) out indefinitely. If Carroll is able to return to the form he had last year, he would be worth a look in standard formats.