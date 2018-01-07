Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Ruled out Monday vs. Raptors
Carroll is dealing with a right knee injury and will sit out Monday's game against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Carroll had recently dealt with a rib issue, but this is an entirely different injury, as the Nets are listing it as a right knee ailment. The exact severity is still unclear, though it's a bit concerning that he's being ruled out a day in advance. That said, the Nets are set to get Caris LeVert (groin) back on Monday, which should help ease the blow. Look for LeVert, Allen Crabbe and Joe Harris to help cover Carroll's minutes on the wing.
More News
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Will play Saturday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Officially questionable Saturday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Status uncertain for Saturday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Will play Wednesday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Double-double in Monday's win•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...