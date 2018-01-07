Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Ruled out Monday vs. Raptors

Carroll is dealing with a right knee injury and will sit out Monday's game against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Carroll had recently dealt with a rib issue, but this is an entirely different injury, as the Nets are listing it as a right knee ailment. The exact severity is still unclear, though it's a bit concerning that he's being ruled out a day in advance. That said, the Nets are set to get Caris LeVert (groin) back on Monday, which should help ease the blow. Look for LeVert, Allen Crabbe and Joe Harris to help cover Carroll's minutes on the wing.