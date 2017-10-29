Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Ruled out Sunday

Carroll will not play in Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to a sore right ankle, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports.

Carroll popped up on the injury report Saturday after he reported feeling some soreness in his ankle following Friday's game against the Knicks. It appears that the ankle pain is lingering so the veteran forward will sit out Sunday evening's tilt. With an additional two full days of rest, Carroll will look to return to the court Tuesday against the Suns.