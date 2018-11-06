Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Ruled out Tuesday
Carroll (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Suns, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Carroll was previously listed as doubtful, so his absence isn't surprising. His next chance to take the floor arrives Friday against the Nuggets.
More News
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Doubtful for Tuesday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Undergoes surgery, timetable still uncertain•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Will undergo ankle surgery•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Held out of practice Sunday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Out with ankle injury Friday•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.