Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Detroit
Carroll (knee) won't play during Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Alex Labidou of the Nets' official wesbite reports.
Carroll was originally considered questionable for the contest while nursing a knee sprain, but has ultimately been ruled out a day in advance. With Allen Crabbe (shin) doubtful as well, guys like Joe Harris, Caris LeVert, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Quincy Acy are all candidates to see expanded roles.
