Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Scores 15 in Sunday's loss
Carroll scored 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding three rebounds and a block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 109-94 loss to the Bucks.
After scoring only seven points Friday, Carroll bounced back into the teens for the seventh time in the last eight games. The veteran wing's upside remains limited, especially given the lack of talent around him in the Nets lineup, but his ability to make modest contributions in multiple categories also gives him a fairly reliable floor for fantasy purposes.
