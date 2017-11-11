Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Scores 16 in Friday's win

Carroll scored 16 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding eight rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 30 minutes during Friday's 101-97 win over the Trail Blazers.

The veteran forward looks healthy again, and Carroll is putting up numbers even better than he managed a couple of seasons ago as he takes on a bigger role for a talent-starved Brooklyn squad than he had with either Toronto or Atlanta.