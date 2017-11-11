Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Scores 16 in Friday's win
Carroll scored 16 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding eight rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 30 minutes during Friday's 101-97 win over the Trail Blazers.
The veteran forward looks healthy again, and Carroll is putting up numbers even better than he managed a couple of seasons ago as he takes on a bigger role for a talent-starved Brooklyn squad than he had with either Toronto or Atlanta.
More News
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Double-double in Monday's win•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Fills out stat sheet Friday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Starting in return to lineup•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Will be game-time decision•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Listed as questionable for Tuesday•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...