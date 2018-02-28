Carroll scored 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3PT, 1-3 FT) to go with six rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 129-123 loss to Cleveland.

On a team that ranks near the bottom (28th) in three-point shooting (34.7 percent), Carroll has been a consistent shooter from long range this season. Sinking 36.2 percent of his 5.2 three-point shots per game, the forward has made at least three shots from beyond the arc in three of his last four games. In his last five games, Carroll is shooting 45.1 percent from three-point range on 6.2 shots per game. As a result, he is averaging 14.6 points during this span.