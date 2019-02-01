Carroll pitched in 18 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, and two assists in 27 minutes during Thursday's 117-114 loss to the Spurs.

Carroll paced the team's bench in scoring while draining at least three three-pointers for the 11th time through 41 appearances this season. Carroll enters February coming off his best month of the current campaign, and he'll look to provide his fourth straight double-digit scoring performance during Saturday's showdown with the Magic.