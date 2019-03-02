Carroll compiled 20 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 123-112 loss to the Hornets.

Carroll was extremely efficient, finishing with twice as many points as field goal attempts while producing his fifth 20-point performance through 51 appearances this season. He hasn't been able to match last year's per-game averages, most of which were career highs. With that being said, Carroll remains a key reserve and continues to earn plenty of minutes off the pine.