Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Scores 20 points in Friday's win
Carroll collected 20 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, and one assist in 27 minutes during Friday's 109-100 win over the Grizzlies.
Carroll has reached double figures in scoring in five consecutive contests, and he fell one point shy of matching his season high in this one. With that being said, Carroll did can a season-high five triples, giving him 12 across the last three games. With the Nets firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot thanks to their recent winning ways, veterans that contribute efficiently on offense and can defend multiple positions such as Carroll can likely be expected to continue earning ample minutes.
More News
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Strong game off bench•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Efficient 15 points Friday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Nears double-double in Friday's win•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Available Wednesday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Game-time decision vs. Utah•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Rough game in loss•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...