Carroll collected 20 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, and one assist in 27 minutes during Friday's 109-100 win over the Grizzlies.

Carroll has reached double figures in scoring in five consecutive contests, and he fell one point shy of matching his season high in this one. With that being said, Carroll did can a season-high five triples, giving him 12 across the last three games. With the Nets firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot thanks to their recent winning ways, veterans that contribute efficiently on offense and can defend multiple positions such as Carroll can likely be expected to continue earning ample minutes.