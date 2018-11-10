Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Scores nine points in season debut
Carroll contributed nine points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two rebounds in 14 minutes during Friday's 112-110 win over the Nuggets.
Making his season debut after missing the first 11 games while recovering from ankle surgery, Carroll came off the bench (as expected) and played the least minutes among the 10 Nets who saw the floor. Though the team has been focusing on developing their youth, Carroll was a key cog in the starting lineup last year and has a good chance to eventually regain that role over current starting power forward and fellow veteran Jared Dudley, who finished with four points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four boards, one dime, and one block in 24 minutes of action.
