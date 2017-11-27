Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Scores season-high 24 in Sunday's win

Carroll scored 24 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 98-88 win over the Grizzlies.

It was his best scoring effort of the season, and Carroll drained at least three three-pointers for the fifth time in the last seven games. His ability contribute on the glass as well as from beyond the arc is giving him a solid floor for his production in deeper fantasy formats.