Carroll scored 22 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three assists and a steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 119-104 loss to the Knicks.

It's just the third time this season, and first since Christmas, that Carroll has scored 20 or points in a game. The veteran forward is providing the rebuilding Nets with a solid presence in their lineup, but even though he's on pace for a career high in boards and a near-high in scoring, his fantasy ceiling remains limited.