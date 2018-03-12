Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Sees across-the-board downturn Sunday
Carroll produced six points (1-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and one block across 25 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 loss to the Sixers.
Carroll's second-worst shooting night of the season led to his first single-digit scoring total in the last seven games. His work on the boards remained solid, and he's now hauled in six to 10 rebounds in six of those contests. Despite the outlier Sunday, the veteran forward has enjoyed a resurgent campaign, as he came into Sunday's contest averaging career bests in points (13.7), rebounds (6.6), assists (2.1), shot attempts (11.0) and three-point attempts (5.4).
