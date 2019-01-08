Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Should return Wednesday
Carroll (knee) is optimistic that he'll return Wednesday against Atlanta, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Carroll was inactive Monday due to a knee injury, but he stated that he feels ready to play following Monday's action. Expect confirmation on Carroll's status as tipoff nears.
