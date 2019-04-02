Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Solid numbers in loss to Bucks
Carroll scored 20 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and a block in 35 minutes during Monday's 131-121 loss to the Bucks.
It's only the second time in his last 11 games Carroll has managed to score 20 or more points. The veteran forward has been his usual solid self this season when healthy, and his experience could be key to the Nets' upset hopes if the team manages to hang onto its playoff spot -- a spot which would currently match the club up against Carroll's old Raptors squad in the first round.
