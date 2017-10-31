Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Starting in return to lineup

Carroll (ankle) will rejoin the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Suns.

It was announced earlier Tuesday that Carroll was available to play following a one-game absence due to a sore ankle, but this latest update confirms he'll rejoin the starting lineup as usual. That likely means he's set for a full workload, so fantasy owners should feel comfortable firing him up in lineups.

