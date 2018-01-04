Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Status uncertain for Saturday

Carroll (ribs) is unsure if he'll be able to play Saturday against the Celtics, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. "You ever put ribs on a barbecue grill and smoke them? That's how they feel," the forward said when asked how his injured ribs felt after playing 31 minutes against the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Carroll is feeling the aftereffects of opting to play through a rib injury that he picked up earlier in the week, leaving his status for the Nets' weekend contest up in the air. He'll have a few days to heal up prior to Saturday's showdown in Brooklyn, so expect another update on his status sometime prior to tipoff. Carroll finished with nine points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block Wednesday.