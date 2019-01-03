Carroll had 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, and three assists in Wednesday's win over New Orleans.

Carroll continues to hold down a consistent role off the bench, and after seeing 29 minutes Wednesday, he's played at least 25 in each of the last five games. The veteran was coming off of a strong effort Saturday in Milwaukee, when he had 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and four made threes.