Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Strong game off bench
Carroll had 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, and three assists in Wednesday's win over New Orleans.
Carroll continues to hold down a consistent role off the bench, and after seeing 29 minutes Wednesday, he's played at least 25 in each of the last five games. The veteran was coming off of a strong effort Saturday in Milwaukee, when he had 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and four made threes.
More News
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Efficient 15 points Friday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Nears double-double in Friday's win•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Available Wednesday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Game-time decision vs. Utah•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Rough game in loss•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Scores nine points in season debut•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.