Carroll (knee) finished with 18 points (5-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 46 minutes Wednesday in the Nets' 148-139 triple-overtime win over the Cavaliers.

As the season-high minutes total would suggest, Carroll faced no restrictions in his return from a one-game absence due to the knee issue. The three extra periods propped up the playing time for all of Brooklyn's forwards, as did the absences of Rodions Kurucs (elbow), Treveon Graham (personal) and Jared Dudley (hamstring). There's a decent chance at least one of those players will be ready to play again after the All-Star break, which will likely result in Carroll's minutes dropping back to the 25-to-30 range.