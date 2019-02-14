Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Strong numbers in big minutes
Carroll (knee) finished with 18 points (5-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 46 minutes Wednesday in the Nets' 148-139 triple-overtime win over the Cavaliers.
As the season-high minutes total would suggest, Carroll faced no restrictions in his return from a one-game absence due to the knee issue. The three extra periods propped up the playing time for all of Brooklyn's forwards, as did the absences of Rodions Kurucs (elbow), Treveon Graham (personal) and Jared Dudley (hamstring). There's a decent chance at least one of those players will be ready to play again after the All-Star break, which will likely result in Carroll's minutes dropping back to the 25-to-30 range.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...