Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Struggles from three Wednesday
Carroll finished with 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 140-131 loss against the Pacers.
Though Carroll connected on only one of his five three-point attempts, the volume is certainly encouraging from a fantasy perspective. His nine rebounds were also a nice touch, but he averaged just 3.8 last year, so it's tough to say whether or not he can continue crashing the glass at a high rate.
