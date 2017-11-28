Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Thinks he'll be back Wednesday

Carroll (illness) thinks he'll be healthy enough to take the floor Wednesday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Carroll, who missed Monday's game against Houston, should still be considered questionable for now, though signs are certainly pointing in a positive direction. More word on his availability should arrive following Wednesday's morning shootaround.

