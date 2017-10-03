Nets' DeMarre Carroll: To start at small forward in team debut

Carroll will start at small forward for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Carroll is expected to battle both Allen Crabbe (ankle) and Caris LeVert (ankle) for rights to the starting small forward spot throughout the preseason, but both are currently out with injuries, so Carroll basically gets the start by default Tuesday. Once the other two are healthy, there's a good chance coach Kenny Atkinson rotates them in with the starters as well, so don't read too much into Carroll getting the first-team work Tuesday.