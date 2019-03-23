Nets' DeMarre Carroll: To start Friday
Carroll will start in Friday's game against the Lakers.
Carroll will start in place of Caris LeVert on Friday. In 59 outings this season, Carroll's averaging 11.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 threes and 1.3 assists in 25.1 minutes.
