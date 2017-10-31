Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Will be game-time decision

Carroll (ankle) will be a game-time call for Tuesday's matchup with the Suns, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. "I'm good. I'm going to try tonight," Carroll said. "Still questionable but I'm going to go through the warmups and see where I'm at."

Carroll missed Sunday's game with a sore right ankle, but he appears to be trending in the right direction as Tuesday's tip approaches. As of now, expect the veteran to return, though his status will become more clear after he tests the ankle during warmups.