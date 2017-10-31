Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Will be game-time decision
Carroll (ankle) will be a game-time call for Tuesday's matchup with the Suns, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. "I'm good. I'm going to try tonight," Carroll said. "Still questionable but I'm going to go through the warmups and see where I'm at."
Carroll missed Sunday's game with a sore right ankle, but he appears to be trending in the right direction as Tuesday's tip approaches. As of now, expect the veteran to return, though his status will become more clear after he tests the ankle during warmups.
More News
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Listed as questionable for Tuesday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Questionable with sore ankle•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Drops 17 points, eight rebounds•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Struggles from three Wednesday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Flirts with double-double Thursday•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...