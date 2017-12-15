Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Will be rested Friday
Carroll will not play in Friday's game against the Raptors for rest purposes, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Carroll played 32 minutes in the Nets' loss to the Knicks on Thursday, and the 31-year-old will get the night off on the second game of a back-to-back set Friday. The expectation is that Carroll will return for Sunday's game against the Pacers, but in his absence, both Joe Harris and Caris LeVert will likely see added minutes, with one likely getting a spot start.
