Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Will not return Tuesday
Carroll will not return to Tuesday's matchup with against the 76ers due to a left hip strain, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Carroll logged 10 points and two rebounds across 18 minutes before exiting due to the injury. It should be noted the Nets were getting blown out when the team announced he would not return, so the severity of the issue is unknown at this time. Expect an update on his status once the team provides more information.
