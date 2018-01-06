Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Will play Saturday
Carroll (ribs) will be available Saturday against the Celtics, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Carroll has been nursing bruised ribs for the last few days, but he'll continue to play through the ailment Saturday, and all indications are that he'll start at small forward. The veteran had nine points and four rebounds in Wednesday's win over Minnesota.
