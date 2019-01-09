Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Will play Wednesday
Carroll (knee) will play Wednesday against the Hawks.
The veteran was held out of Monday's game with some soreness in his knee, but it doesn't look to be anything serious, and he'll be back to availability Wednesday. Over his last five games, Carroll is averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
