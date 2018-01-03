Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Will play Wednesday

Carroll (rib) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Carroll has been working through a minor rib injury, but will now opt to play through it during Wednesday's contest. With Caris LeVert (groin) sitting out, Carroll could see a few additional minutes as well on the wing, though that will depend on how the rib responds during the game. Along with Carroll, look for Allen Crabbe and Joe Harris to help pick up the slack without LeVert.