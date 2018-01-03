Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Will play Wednesday
Carroll (rib) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Carroll has been working through a minor rib injury, but will now opt to play through it during Wednesday's contest. With Caris LeVert (groin) sitting out, Carroll could see a few additional minutes as well on the wing, though that will depend on how the rib responds during the game. Along with Carroll, look for Allen Crabbe and Joe Harris to help pick up the slack without LeVert.
More News
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Double-double in Monday's win•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Left off injury report for Sunday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Will be rested Friday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Grabs 10 boards in loss•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.