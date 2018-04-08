Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Will remain out Monday
Carroll (hip) will remain out for Monday's game against the Bulls, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Carroll is slated to miss a third straight game, as he's still dealing with a strained left hip. With just one game left on the regular-season schedule following Monday's contest, there's certainly a chance Carroll has seen the court for the last time. With Caris LeVert (foot) also unlikely to play, guys like Allen Crabbe and Joe Harris should see big minutes on the wing.
