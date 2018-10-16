Carroll will have surgery on his ankle, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Carroll missed last week's preseason finale with an ankle injury, but stated he expected to be ready for the regular season. However, it appears the ankle issue may be more serious than originally thought, as Carroll is now headed for surgery. What exactly the surgery is addressing is unclear at this point in time and a timetable has yet to be established. Consider Carroll out for Wednesday's opener against the Pistons and it seems possible he could be on the shelf for the next couple of weeks. That said, look for an update on a potential target date following surgery. With Allen Crabbe (ankle) also out, the Nets will be thin on the wing and should turn to guys like Joe Harris and Caris LeVert for more minutes.