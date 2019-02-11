Carroll (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Carroll emerged from the weekend with a bout of left knee soreness, and the issue will force him to miss at least one game. In his absence, Treveon Graham and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson are candidates to see a slight uptick in minutes. Carroll should be tentatively considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, which is the team's final game before the All-Star break. For what it's worth, coach Kenny Atkinson expressed optimism that Carroll would be available Wednesday, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.