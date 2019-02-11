Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Won't play Monday
Carroll (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Carroll emerged from the weekend with a bout of left knee soreness, and the issue will force him to miss at least one game. In his absence, Treveon Graham and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson are candidates to see a slight uptick in minutes. Carroll should be tentatively considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, which is the team's final game before the All-Star break. For what it's worth, coach Kenny Atkinson expressed optimism that Carroll would be available Wednesday, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
More News
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Cleared to play•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Expects to play Wednesday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Questionable for Monday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Double-doubles off bench•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Scores 18 points in Thursday's loss•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Impressive showing off bench•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...