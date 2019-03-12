Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Won't return Monday
Carroll has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against Detroit after hyperextending his left knee.
Carroll's night will come to an end after suffering a knee injury in the second half. He finished the contest with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and four rebounds over 13 minutes. It remains to be seen whether he'll be able to play Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
