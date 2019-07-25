Nets' Deng Adel: Inks deal with Brooklyn
Adel has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Nets, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Adel saw spot run with the Cavaliers last season, garnering 194 total minutes, including three starts. He was ineffective, but the Nets seem to feel the 22-year-old is worth investing in.
