Schroder closed with 21 points (7-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 106-102 win over the Raptors.

Schroder recorded a team-high nine assists with just one turnover during Wednesday's win over Toronto. The 29-year-old guard was one shy of logging his ninth double-double of the season. However, Schroder has struggled with his efficiency as of late, shooting just 40.7 percent from the field over his last 10 outings.