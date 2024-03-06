Schroder contributed 20 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one block across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 112-107 victory over Philadelphia.
Schroder continues to settle in well in a starting role for the Nets, and he seems to be playing better and better with each passing game. He's scored in double digits in each of his last six starts with Brooklyn, a span in which he's averaging 17.2 points, 6.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and a combined 1.5 steals-plus-blocks. To note, he's also shooting an impressive -- but likely unsustainable -- 58.6 percent from three-point range over those six contests.
