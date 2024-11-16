Schroder amassed 14 points (4-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 124-122 loss to the Knicks.
Schroder had a rough showing from the field and needed 17 shots to score 14 points, but he salvaged his fantasy line with his eight assists and two steals. The veteran floor general hasn't recorded a double-double since late October, but he remains productive as the Nets' starting floor general. He's scored in double digits in six games in a row, a span where he's averaging 17.7 points, 4.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest.
