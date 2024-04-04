Schroder produced 12 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and 11 assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 win over the Pacers.

Schroder recorded a team-high 11 assists while only surrendering two turnovers during Wednesday's win over the Pacers. The 29-year-old guard has now recorded eight double-doubles this season, and his season average of 6.1 assists is his most since 2017-28.