Schroder put up 13 points (3-15 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds and one block across 17 minutes in Germany's 92-88 exhibition game loss to the United States on Monday.

Schroder produced a rough showing from the field in Monday's loss to Team USA. However, the 30-year-old did tally a game-high 10 assists as Germany kept the exhibition match close. Schroder and Franz Wagner will aim to lead the squad to Olympic success in Paris, and Germany's ability to hang with Team USA bodes well for their Olympic hopes, especially after winning the FIBA Basketball World Cup for the first time in 2023.