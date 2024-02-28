Schroder chipped in 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and three steals over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 108-81 loss to the Magic.

Schroder was one of the few bright spots in an anemic Brooklyn offense that recorded 81 points, one of its lowest marks of the season, in this defeat. Schroder has been alternating between the starting lineup and the bench, which makes it a bit hard for him to have a solid fantasy floor, but he's scored in double digits in his last two starts, so it wouldn't be surprising if he remains in that role when Brooklyn takes on Atlanta on Thursday.