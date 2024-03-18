Schroder posted 19 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 42 minutes during Sunday's 122-115 overtime loss to San Antonio.

Schroder was far from being at his best in terms of efficiency, needing 19 shots to score 19 points, but he still posted a decent stat line overall, making an impact both as a scorer and playmaker. Over his last 10 games, all as a starter for Brooklyn, Schroder is averaging 17.5 points, 7.0 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. Despite the fact he's going to have poor shooting performances from time to time, Schroder will remain a valuable fantasy asset as long as he plays heavy minutes in a struggling Brooklyn team.