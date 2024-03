Schroder had 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt), eight rebounds and seven assists over 27 minutes during Thursday's 124-97 victory over the Hawks.

Schroder has done a good job since moving to the starting lineup on a permanent basis three games ago, hitting the 15-point mark in each of those contests. Schroder can thrive offensively in a steady role, and his fantasy upside should experience an uptick as a result of a higher usage rate.